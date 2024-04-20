Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $282.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 785.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

