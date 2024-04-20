SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,062 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,545,532 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

