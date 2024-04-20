SG Americas Securities LLC Has $112,000 Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MeiraGTx by 401.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in MeiraGTx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $326.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.29.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 114.33% and a negative net margin of 599.47%. Equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

