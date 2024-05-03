Simplex Trading LLC Takes $806,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $277.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

