State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $520.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

