SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $51.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of SM opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

