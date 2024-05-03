Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $906,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 237.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5,281.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPME opened at $94.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

