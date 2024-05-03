Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,119 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,921 shares of company stock worth $1,500,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

