Choreo LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after buying an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.11 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.