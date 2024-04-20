Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGEN opened at $1.33 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,540.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

