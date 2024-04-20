Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $169,150. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.