SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,026 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sasol by 2,100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Sasol Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SSL stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Sasol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.5248 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

About Sasol

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Stories

