SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,802 Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Princeton Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.58. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Insider Activity at Princeton Bancorp

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,477.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 17,431 shares of company stock worth $536,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

