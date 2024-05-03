Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Docebo from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.83 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Docebo by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 278,201 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 52,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

