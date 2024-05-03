Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VSS opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

