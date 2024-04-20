Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.48

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.48 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.68). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.68), with a volume of 67,697 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The company has a market cap of £148.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Eurocell’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 54,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £65,870.40 ($81,999.75). In other news, insider Alison Littley acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £1,625 ($2,022.91). Also, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 54,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £65,870.40 ($81,999.75). 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

