CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get CSX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Get Free Report

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.