Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.75 and traded as high as C$13.50. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$12.94, with a volume of 6,340 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. The company has a market cap of C$492.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

