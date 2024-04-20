Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,465 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $31,254.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,424,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,885,129.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HGTY opened at $8.86 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hagerty had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

