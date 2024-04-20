Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Sells $32,870.18 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $32,870.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,003 shares in the company, valued at $890,127.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.69 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 40.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDIG shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

