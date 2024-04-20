Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 1,947 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $19.31 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

