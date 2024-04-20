Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $34,916.85 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,863.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57.

On Friday, February 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $11.90 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.