Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,688 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $388.29 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $229.83 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

