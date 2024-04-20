Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $545,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $246,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,897 shares of company stock worth $4,377,015. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,549.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

