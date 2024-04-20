Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BJUN opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

