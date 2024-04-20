Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

