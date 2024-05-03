Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.64.

ZBRA stock opened at $312.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $322.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

