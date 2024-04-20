Adrian Haigh Sells 22,222 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $220,220.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,220.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adrian Haigh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $228,886.60.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.38. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FENC

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.