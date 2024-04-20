Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $491,770.62 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $491,770.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 825,206 shares in the company, valued at $54,735,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,520 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $622,608.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $659,577.55.

On Monday, January 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40.

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $541,055.20.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANIP

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.