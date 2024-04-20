Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3,636.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 89,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

