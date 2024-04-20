Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $434.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.