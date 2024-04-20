Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Lantheus worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 2.4 %

LNTH stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

