Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXFree Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,259,753 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.63% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,417,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 736,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX opened at $2.57 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

