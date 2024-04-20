Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $55,000 Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $2,117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $2,200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Revvity Price Performance
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.
Revvity Company Profile
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
