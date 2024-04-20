Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 260 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.