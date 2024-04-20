Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.95

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.66. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 418,548 shares changing hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, VP David J. Lamb purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEA. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,939 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,918,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,291,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,667.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,732,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 211,718 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

