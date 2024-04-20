Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.17

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.23. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

Power Solutions International Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 168.18% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

