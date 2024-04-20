S&U (LON:47IE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.80

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.80 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.81). S&U shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.81), with a volume of 165 shares trading hands.

S&U Stock Up 85.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 54.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.31.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

