Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,679,000 after acquiring an additional 123,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

