Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Meritage Hospitality Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Meritage Hospitality Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Meritage Hospitality Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

MHGU stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Meritage Hospitality Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.