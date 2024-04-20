Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinaxis Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KXS. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$199.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Stock Down 1.8 %

KXS opened at C$148.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$150.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 309.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$101,155.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,789.65. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$101,155.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$86,789.65. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.33, for a total transaction of C$261,216.09. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,930. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.