Brokers Offer Predictions for First National Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

TSE:FN opened at C$36.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.02. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.29.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.10 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

