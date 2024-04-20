National Bank Financial Comments on TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for TELUS International (Cda)’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.34 million, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $101,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

