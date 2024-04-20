StockNews.com Upgrades A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to “Hold”

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 3.0 %

AMRK opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 91,961 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.