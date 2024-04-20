FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $124.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $4,700,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in FMC by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

