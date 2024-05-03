Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,493.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.32).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.04) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.40) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.94), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($337,608.84). In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,842.22). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.94), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($337,608.84). 7.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,661.50 ($33.43) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,786 ($35.00). The company has a market cap of £35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,786.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,037.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,991.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42,222.22%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

