Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,493.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.32).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.04) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.40) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Anglo American

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.94), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($337,608.84). In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,842.22). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.94), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($337,608.84). 7.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,661.50 ($33.43) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,786 ($35.00). The company has a market cap of £35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,786.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,037.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,991.84.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42,222.22%.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.