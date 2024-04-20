Raymond James & Associates Has $1.34 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,163,000 after buying an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.07 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

