Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 442,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 396,413 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $8,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 295,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of REYN opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

