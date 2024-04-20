Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,186,000 after buying an additional 597,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after buying an additional 575,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

