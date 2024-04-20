Strs Ohio Sells 6,671 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

